Bitcoin Scam shockers: After Raj Kundra, names of BIG BOLLYWOOD ACTRESSES crop up

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently questioned Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Businessman husband Raj Kundra in connection with the Bitcoin scam. Kundra was questioned by the agency for over eight hours in the alleged scam worth Rs 2000 crore. The investigating agency questioned Raj about the other people he had involved, to promote Bitcoin. And it was here, that some big names came out, including that of some big Bollywood actresses.

During the investigation, names of several Bollywood actresses like Sunny Leone, Prachi Desai, Aarti Chabria, Sonal Chauhan, Zareen Khan, Neha Dhupia, Huma Qureshi, Nargis Fakhri and Karishma Tanna surfaced. The agency will now question Raj’s wife and actress Shilpa Shetty once again in relation to the scam.

According to reports, the celebs allegedly promoted the company owned by Amit Bharadwaj who is accused in the scam, in Dubai and Singapore. The accused, Amit Bharadwaj is a Pune based businessman was arrested six months ago from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport.

The IT department had recently sent notices to Bitcoin users who were dealing in Bitcoins worth Rs 1 crore or more. The names were also forwarded to ED to probe into the possible money laundering and fraud, and the investigation was initiated. During the same, names of many Bollywood celebrities cropped up.

Talking about Raj Kundra, he is not new to controversy. The famous businessman was involved in the infamous IPL betting scandal. Kundra is serving a life ban from all cricket related activities.