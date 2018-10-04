BJP minister Babul Supriyo debarred from attending Shaan's concert?

Union Minister Babul Supriyo, on Wednesday, alleged that West Bengal police threatened to cancel a concert of singer Shaan if Supriyo was attending it. Shaan, accompanied by fellow singer KK, was performing in Bengal's Asansol. Incidentally, Supriyo is the Member of Parliament from the same city.

The singer turned politician alleged that Shaan received a call from the police officers, threatening that his show's licence would be cancelled if Supriyo stepped in.

Am in Kolkata today•Thought of going to Asansol to watch the Concert of @singer_shaan &KK together, #No1YaariHai now• Shaan just called me to say that Police Officers woke him up frm sleep, threatening 2 cancel the license 2 the show if I go to watch it! Infuriated 😡😡 https://t.co/KD1No7Zt1x — Babul Supriyo (@SuPriyoBabul) October 3, 2018

A couple of days back, Shaan, on his Twitter wished to catch up his old friend since he would be in the same city.

Supriyo further tweeted, saying that he asked both Shaan and KK to not take such calls or get worried. While he did not go to attend the concert, he says he will fight this out. Infuriated, he also called the policemen a 'spineless hunch of men'.

Babul Supriyo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have had numerous altercations in past. Right from the infamous cheat fund scam to various disputes regarding religious festivals in Bengal, they have plentifully indulged in war of words.