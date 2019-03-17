BJP President Amit Shah to unveil the second poster of PM Narendra Modi’s biopic

A biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is something that the whole nation is waiting for. Titled as PM Narendra Modi, the film is directed by Omung Kumar and stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. The first poster of the film was released on January 7, 2019, and the shooting of the movie kickstarted on January 28, 2019. Now the makers are all set to launch the second poster of the film and it will be unveiled by none other than BJP President, Amit Shah in Delhi on March 18, 2019.

Talking about Amit Shah launching the poster, producer of the biopic, Sandip S Singh said, “This film is closest to my heart, a story like this needs to be told. It is an honour to have the poster launched by Mr Amit Shah. No one could have been better than him to reveal to the poster." Amit Shah is one of the closest people to PM Narendra Modi and his character is quite pivotal in the film too. Actor Manoj Joshi will be seen as Amit Shah in the film and his look was unveiled a few days ago.

Apart from Vivek Oberoi and Manoj Joshi, PM Narendra Modi also stars Boman Irani, Prashant Narayanan, Zarina Wahab, Barkha Sengupta, Anjan Shrivastav, Yatin Karyekar, Rajendra Gupta, Akshat R Saluja, Jimesh Patel and Darshan Kumaar. The movie will be hitting the screens on April 12, 2019. The Lok Sabha elections start on April 11, 2019, and this film releases exactly during the election period. It will be interesting to see if the movie will help BJP in the elections.