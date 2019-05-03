  3. Bollywood
BJP seeks permission to air two Akshay Kumar films on NaMo TV, Delhi poll body writes to the Election Commission

Bollywood

After BJP's request to air two Akshay Kumar starrer films on NaMo TV, Delhi poll body has asked for a clearance from the Election Commission of India.

