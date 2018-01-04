Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan returns to Mumbai after court hearing

Salman Khan is back in Mumbai after the latest hearing of the Blackbuck poaching case in the Jodhpur Court. The alleged poaching of two Blackbucks - an endangered species, brought Salman Khan to the court on Thursday. The actor made an appearance in person for the latest hearing of the infamous case. He has been accused of poaching Blackbucks during the shooting of the the film Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur. Salman has however denied all charges. Along with Salman, his co-stars from the 1998 film, Tabu, Neelam, Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre are also among the co-accused and all have denied the charges. The verdict or advancement in the case is awaited.

Actor Salman Khan appears in Jodhpur court for black buck poaching case @htTweets pic.twitter.com/8DmakGCK5s — Rakesh Goswami (@rakeshgoswamiHT) January 4, 2018

Two endangered blackbuck species that are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act were killed on the outskirts of Kankani village near Jodhpur. In January 2017, Salman had testified in 1998 case and pleaded not guilty. The actor, in his statement, had said "Only the first forensic report of Dr Nepalia saying that the animal died of "natural causes" was true and the rest of the evidence is false."

The case was registered against Salman Khan on the charges of illegal weapons he used to kill the two blackbucks (Chinkara). In September 2017, 2 witnesses identified Salman and the other accused actors as culprits in the matter. Statements of witnesses Shera Ram and Mangi Lal were read out in the Jodhpur Court. The two men, in their statement, asserted that they heard gunshots in Kankani. Upon reaching the crime scene, they spotted actor Salman speeding away in a Maruti Gypsy and was holding a gun in his hand.

A verdict on this case is still awaited.