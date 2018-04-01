Blackmail: Amitabh Bachchan lauds Irrfan’s performance, says ‘happy to see such creativity’

Irrfan Khan’s Blackmail has created a lot of buzz among fans. Directed by Abhinay Deo, the film is yet to be released and the fans are waiting with bated breath. However, Amitabh Bachchan has already given his verdict on social media. Amitabh complimented Irrfan’s performance in the film and mentioned that he is “happy to see such creativity.”

T 2760 - Saw a delightful film today .. "BLACKMAIL" ..https://t.co/e79YFffALp .. a brilliant screenplay, unique story, exemplary performances and great presentation and editing ..

Actors excel from Irfan Khan to some fresh new faces .. so happy to see such creativity .. !! pic.twitter.com/Srv9BgiOE2 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 31, 2018

The makers of Blackmail had held a special screening for Amitabh Bachchan after Irrfan wished to show the film to his Piku co-star. As Irrfan is not in the country, Bhushan Kumar and Abhinay Deo hosted a special screening for Amitabh.

Irrfan was recently diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour and is out of the country for his treatment. Abhinay Deo had met Irrfan and said that the actor wanted the film to release as per schedule, on April 6. “The promotions, songs are on and he has seen it all and he is very happy the way things are going,” said Abhinay.

Since Irrfan is unavailable for work right now, his other films which were supposed to begin shooting this year, have been put on hold. Irrfan was supposed to shoot for Vishal Bharadwaj’s film, which would make it the second time that Deepika Padukone and the Hindi Medium star worked together. After Irrfan’s illness was made public, Vishal had announced that the team had decided to schedule their shoot after Irrfan had recovered.

Blackmail also stars Kirti Kulhari, Divya Dutta and Arunoday Singh in important roles. The film will hit the theatres on April 6.