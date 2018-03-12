Blackmail trailer: Irrfan Khan is a blackmailing common man

Irrfan Khan calls himself as a ‘perfect middle class married man’ in the recently launched trailer of his next film, Blackmail. Playing the role of a common man called Dev, Irrfan is seen at a bar with a friend to whom he narrates the story of his wife, who is cheating on him. His friend lists two scenarios for this situation. Dev could react by killing his wife, or he could kill her lover. But Dev isn’t up for such petty stuff. He has a third option.

Unlike many others, Irrfan doesn’t run in to depression. Instead, he tries to take revenge on his wife’s lover. But that’s not all. The trailer indicates a twist in the tale as Irrfan is forced to pay for his own blackmail. His plans are also discovered and he too gets blackmailed. Towards the end of the clip we see a lot of guns and violence but the winner of this game of blackmail will only be clear once the film hits the screens.

Irrfan joined hands with T-Series again in the hopes of recreating the magic of Hindi Medium. The film is directed by the Delhi Belly helmer, Abhinay Deo and is written by Parvez Sheikh. Besides Irrfan, the film also includes Kirti Kulhari, Arunoday Singh, Divya Dutta and Omi Vaidya. Singers Baadshah, Guru Randhawa, Amit Trivedi and rapper Divine are involved in the film’s music. Blackmail is expected to release on April 6, 2018.​