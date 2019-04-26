Blank: Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia's BTS video is packed with intense action

Rushabh Dhruv April 26 2019, 5.06 pm April 26 2019, 5.06 pm

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia is all set to take his first step in Bollywood with an upcoming action thriller. The newcomer is being launched alongside Sunny Deol in Blank. Some time back the trailer of the film was dropped online and going by it all we can say is that the film promises to be a thrilling journey into the life of anti-terrorism squad members, led by Deol, trying to save the city from a scary terror blast. Recently, the makers of the movie also released a new song titled Ali Ali which saw Akshay Kumar alongside Karan Kapadia, Khiladi Kumar happens to have a cameo in the movie.

Now, we've got our hands on a behind the scenes video of Blank featuring Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia and trust us it will give you goosebumps. In the video, we see Sunny in the role of an ATS chief packing a few punches and beating the shit out of the baddies. Right from his SWAG to getting into the shoes of the character, Deol looks quite promising. We even see a glimpse of Karan, who is held captive by Deol. Well, must say, the video has added on to our excitement and how.

Have a look at the BTS video below:

In an interview with PTI, Karan had said, "When I signed the film in 2016, Sunny sir was not a part of it at that time. It was a small film then. Now it has become a big film due to Sunny sir and Akshay sir. It is incredible. I had never imagined it this way." "I am a first-time actor, Behzad Khambata is a new director and you need someone of that kind of experience. It also helps you work-wise. They have loyal, die-hard fans and that too helps in getting attention," he added.

Helmed by debutant director Behzad Khambata, the movie also stars Ishita Dutta and Karanvir Sharma and is set to release on 3rd May.