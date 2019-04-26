  3. Bollywood
Blank: Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia's BTS video is packed with intense action

Bollywood

Blank: Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia's BTS video is packed with intense action

Sunny Deol and Karan Kapadia's pack a powerful punch in Blank's BTS video!

back
Akshay KumarblankBollywoodKaran Kapadia
nextAlia Bhatt was my batchmate and Sara Ali Khan is my friend says newbie Karan Kapadia

within