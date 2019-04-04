Blank trailer: Debutant Karan Kapadia makes a powerful entry alongside Sunny Deol

Ranjini Maitra April 04 2019, 8.30 pm April 04 2019, 8.30 pm

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia is set to take his first step into Bollywood, with the upcoming action thriller Blank. The newcomer is being launched alongside Sunny Deol. We just got our hands on the freshly dropped trailer which gives us a close glimpse into what we can look forward to. High-octane action sequences and nail-biting thrill top the chart. Karan plays a suicide bomber while Sunny will be seen playing a dutiful police officer, fighting against terrorism.

The trailer seems to harp on a deeper rooted prejudice, as Sunny emphasises, 'terrorism' has no religion. Sunny would go to any lengths to protect the country from the hands of the extremists. Just when he is chasing a bunch of them, he comes across Karan, a man who has lost his memory but has a suicide bomb attached to his chest. He is clueless of his destructive self until Sunny one day tells him, 'you are a suicide bomber'.

The biggest mystery is unveiled by the end of the trailer when we learn that the bomb is connected to Karan's heartbeat, and he would die this way or the other. This puts Sunny in a huge dilemma!

In the trailer, the actions are top notch and the message is in the right place. However, Karan, carrying a time bomb right on the top of his chest but not realising what is it, doesn't look or sound very convincing. Karan, who also happens to be the cousin of Twinkle Khanna, is apparently receiving some solid fitness and action tips from brother-in-law Akshay Kumar. What else do you need when the best man in the business is there to guide you?

Also starring Ishita Dutta and Karanvir Sharma, the film releases on 3rd May.