Blink and you'll miss it: Katrina bonds with Salma Khan

Katrina Kaif was the last to walk on to the sets of Bharat but it seems like she’s making the biggest noise. The actress, who plays Salman Khan’s love interest in the story, put up a picture of herself from the sets of the film and we’re already falling in love with her character. In her curly hair and kohled eyes, she looked like one of hell of a beauty! We were wondering if she just gave away one of her looks from the film! But it looks like there’s more than just that picture. Here's something new to drool on.

Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma posted a beautiful photo of Kat bonding with Salman's mother Salma Khan on the sets. In the picture, Kat is seen dressed up like a bride in a majestic white attire and her hair is donned with delicate flowers. Kat is seen hugging Salma Khan dearly. But just within a few minutes, Arpita deleted the picture! We wonder why, though. Is it a look she wasn't supposed to reveal and hence had to withdraw out of a difference of opinions? Whatever it may be, we love the picture. So will you!

Both Salman and Katrina are presently in Malta and have wrapped the second schedule of Bharat. However, they are yet to return to the Bay. Salman too treated us with a still from the film. As usual, their chemistry is a winner and how!

Bharat is slated to release on Eid 2019.