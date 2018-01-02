Blockbusters to look forward to in 2018

The year 2017 was a mixed bag of success and loss for Bollywood. With a few box-office hits such as Golmaal Again, Raess, Tiger Zinda Hai and Judwaa 2, there were many disappointments. As the year comes to an end, it’s time to look at the next year with optimism. The year 2018 will be a witness to many potential blockbuster hits. Let’s look at a few of them.

The Sanjay Dutt biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani will star Ranbir Kapoor. While the makers haven’t revealed a title, Ranbir teased fans with presenting two title options for the biopic. The movie will also see Ranbir working with Hirani for the first time, though the actor did have a special appearance as an alien in PK, which released in 2014. He will be back on a film set after a break of almost a year-and-a-half. With the combined power of Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor, the movie is touted to be a huge success.

A period action-adventure drama written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya boasts of a star studded cast. Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan will be the male leads while Fatima Sana Shaik will be seen as the female lead. Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff will also act in the movie. The movie is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, which is about a gang of Thugs who posed a serious challenge to the British rule in India. With an estimated budget of Rs. 210 crore, the movie is scheduled to release on 7th November, 2018.

For the first time, superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a dwarf in this movie that is directed by Aanand L Rai. Though director Rai has a problem with people calling it a movie about a dwarf, prefers to call it a movie about a short man. The movie will also feature Katrina Kaif in the female lead and will also feature Anushka Sharma. It is rumoured that the movie will present an Om Shanti Om-esuqe cameo of a lot of Bollywood superstars. The movie is going to release at the end of of 2018 on December 21.

there's bound to be a lot of talk when Thalaivar Rajinikanth and Khiladi Akshay Kumar team up. The film 2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran where Rajini will be reprising the role of Dr. Vaseegaran and Chitti. Akshay will play the villain in the movie. The film has an estimated budget of Rs. 450 crore and will release in April 2018.

The third installment in the highly-successful Race series is a departure from the previous two. The lead of the first two movies Saif Ali Khan will be replaced by Salman Khan. Also, choreographer-turned-director Remo D'Souza will direct the movie. Other cast members include Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie will release on May 4, 2018.