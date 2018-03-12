BMW driver arrested for allegedly masturbating in front of Marathi actress in Mumbai

A driver was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday for allegedly masturbating in front of noted Marathi actress Chinmayee Surve-Raghavan. She faced the obscene situation when a man came out of a car and masturbated in front of her. The actress complained to police, who traced and apprehend the perpetrator within a few hours.

Veteran actor Sumeet Raghavan, Chinmayee’s husband had filed a police complaint with Vile Parle Police and the Mumbai Traffic Police following the alleged incident. Chinmayee was walking in Vile Parle when the incident took place.

Sumeet sought help to trace the pervert traveling in a white BMW with the last four registration digits as 1985. “The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near the Parle Tilak Vidyalaya School in Vile Parle east got off his car and started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him, he escaped. She could note down just the last four digits,” he posted on Twitter.

A white BMW with last 4 digits 1985 needs to be traced. The driver wearing a grey safari who had parked near #ParleTilakSchool #VileParleEast started masturbating in front of my wife. Before she could slap him he escaped. She could note down just the last 4 digits@MumbaiPolice — Sumeet (@sumrag) February 19, 2018

Raghavan added that the person needed to be arrested as there are schoolgirls in the area and mentioned that the driver may have done this to them as well. After scanning the CCTV cameras in the locality and the number of the vehicle, police were quick to nab the culprit within hours. The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor confirmed the arrest on Twitter.

After lodging the F.I.R at 4.15pm,the cops have nabbed the bastard in 2 hrs flat.. Hats off @MumbaiPolice gratitude and respect. #VileParlePoliceStation and the concerned officers #Salute ♥ God forbid if at all such things happen,please go to the cops. Don't suffer. Speak up. — Sumeet (@sumrag) February 19, 2018

"Yes, we have detained the 42-year old driver of the vehicle, identified as Jivan Choudhary and further investigations are underway," Vile Parle police chief, Senior Police Inspector Laxman Chawan told IANS.

Sumeet Raghavan has featured in several Marathi and Hindi films and teleserials in the past 35 years. His wife Chinmayee too is an acclaimed actress from Marathi theatre, TV and films.