BMW's poor service leaves Shamita Shetty angry

A perfect blend of luxury and style, BMW is the favourite brand of celebrities. But looks like Shamita Shetty has a bitter moment to remember, thanks to her luxurious car. Shamita recently bought BMW 630i GT which met with a minor accident. The actress then sent her car for repair to the service centre but what followed was a nightmare.

Shamita took to Instagram to share a long post of how the service staff at BMW goofed up with all the paperwork. The car insurance was not in place and she was charged with the higher amount for repair.

Clearly pissed with the service provided by BMW, Shamita went on to call the staff 'cheaters with callous attitude'.

Shocking, isn't it? We hope Shamita gets this mess sorted soon.

Otherwise, the actress is in a happy space enjoying her time with family and friends. She has put herself off the radar of films but does take part in various shows, and is quite active on television.