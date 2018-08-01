Bob diggy Bob Bob! Yami Gautam and Kim Kardashian have something in common these days

Looks like our Kaabil actress Yami Gautam just took some inspiration from the international TV star Kim Kardashian. Yami has been keeping quite low these days, as apparently the diva is prepping and transforming herself for her next film. Meanwhile, she definitely seems to be revamping and undergoing a makeover to enhance her beauty.

Yami's recent pictures see her sporting a fabulous short bob haircut that extends till her chin that has added a new definition to her personality. At the Vogue beauty awards, Yami wore a Red formal suite by Alena Akhmadullina that made her look really edgy. But what accentuated her attitude was the bob cut.

Well, her picture immediately reminded us of Kim Kardashian. Not that there is any thread that connects these two ladies, but their hairstyle surely does! Kim these days is sporting a similar kind of bob cut, making her look flawless. She recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel show wherein we got a perfect picture of hers sporting a bob.

Picture Credit: Twitter@KimKardashian

Now you get the connection?

Bob is not something that any lady can flaunt with ease. It requires the right amount of confidence and attitude to go bold with bob and we guess Yami and Kim both have it them to go Bob Diggy Bob Bob. *wink*