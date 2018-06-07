Bobby Deol REVEALS how he lost his way in Bollywood after a few hits

We can’t deny that back in the 90s, Bobby Deol had a charm. The blue-eyed, curly-haired boy of Bollywood had a chocolaty appeal to him. He made a stylish entry through his innocent act in Barsaat, and was a part of many hits like Soldier, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Ajnabee, Humraaz and others, before his career tumbled into a non-being.

Despite being son of Bollywood’s very own HeMan Dharmendra and brother of Sunny Deol, Bobby had his own charm, aura and fan-following.

And now, Bobby is ready with his second innings. The 49-year-old is foraying again in the tinsel town with Salman Khan’s Race 3. Bobby opened up on the same, how he lost his way in B-town and how he is bouncing back now.

“I wish I knew that I had reached the level up with two-three movies but I never realised that. I never understood that I had reached a certain level of stardom. I was very normal about it. I wish I had noticed it. Maybe that would have made me focus about not losing it. I should have been more attentive towards it,” Bobby said.

He also revealed how his approach to work was the reason for his setback in Bollywood. “I never thought people were competing with me. I was like everybody deserves work and why should I come in their way. But things had changed, everybody was going to the producers’ office to get work, which could have been mine. I did not realise that and slowly started losing. I wish I had realised then. I wish I had a better physique but it is never too late,” said Bobby.

Apart from Race 3, Bobby will also be a part of Housefull 4, and an untitled venture with Salman Khan. Welcome back, Bobby.