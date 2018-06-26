Bobby Deol ‘rides’ his way to join the league of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Bobby Deol, the blue-eyed, curly-haired boy of Bollywood had a chocolaty appeal to him in the 90s. Unfortunately, he faded away and never emerged. No tears, for Bobby was re-launched in the most fashionable way by Salman Khan, in Race 3. And the comeback worked. Bobby is back in the race and he treated himself by joining the league of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

The actor recently brought home a 2017 Range Rover Sport worth Rs 1.20 crores and joined the likes of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who ride the same mean machines. The 49-year-old actor celebrated his successful Bollywood comeback in a swanky way, must say.

Bobby had revealed in an interview how he lost out of the big Bollywood race, “I wish I knew that I had reached the level up with two-three movies but I never realised that. I never understood that I had reached a certain level of stardom. I was very normal about it. I wish I had noticed it. Maybe that would have made me focus about not losing it. I should have been more attentive towards it.”

All these woes are a thing of the past now. Bobby now has his plate full with YPD Phir Se along with papa Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. He is also a part of laugh-riot Housefull 4, alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Akshay Kumar, and an untitled venture with Salman Khan.

Good luck Bobby! You second innings in Bollywood is surely going the right way.