Priyanka Kaul July 15 2019, 6.22 pm July 15 2019, 6.22 pm

Rapping a song is quite in Vogue. A lot of actors have already made their rap debut including Ranveer Singh (Ladies Vs. Ricky Bahl), Aamir Khan (Dangal), Abhishek Bachchan (Bluffmaster), Akshay Kumar(Chandni Chowk to China), and Varun Dhawan (ABCD2), among others. And the latest to add to this list is Nawazuddin Siddiqui! The actor dropped a teaser of a rap song from his upcoming movie Bole Chudiyan and our first impression of it is, boring!

It is given that the actor is phenomenal when it comes to acting and has given some of the best performances in the Indian cinema. But is same the case, when it comes to rap? We beg to differ. The rap starts with Nawaz in a recording studio. He’s joined by Tamannaah, who is his co-star. The teaser had just two lines of the entire rap that goes as, “Honda pe baitha Londa lage Baahubali re, Raybenwa pehenke main ghoomu gali gali re.” And we guess we have heard enough. Although it’s the singer’s debut rap, in Desi style, it lacks tempo. Nawaz' voice doesn't seem to fit well with the background score and the rap appears to lack the charm. But well, it is just the teaser. We hope the full version isn't a dud.

The movie was much in limelight after the actress, Mouni Roy, walked out of the project. While the actress had cited discrepancies in the contract, producers slammed her for her unprofessional behaviour. Shamas Siddiqui, brother of Nawazuddin, will be marking his directorial debut with this project.