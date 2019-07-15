Bollywood

O Saki Saki from Batla House: Nora Fatehi is a stunner in an otherwise mediocre track

Bollywood

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan: Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao reunite with Ayushmann Khurrana

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Aamir KhanAbhishek BachchanAkshay Kumar varu dhawanBole Chudiyanbole chudiyan rapMouni RoyNawazuddin rap songNawazuddin Siddiquiranveer singhShamas SiddiquiTamannaah
nextO Saki Saki from Batla House: Twitter has a mixed recreation to Nora Fatehi's track

within