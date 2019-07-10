Ranjini Maitra July 10 2019, 4.56 pm July 10 2019, 4.56 pm

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's upcoming romantic drama Bole Chudiyan has an interesting addition to its cast! South actor Kabir Duhan Singh has now come on board as the film's antagonist and will be playing leading lady Tamannah Bhatia's brother. Kabir garnered much praise with his performance in Raghava Lawrence's Kanchana 3. Nawaz's brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, who makes his directorial debut with Bole Chudiyan, says he also got in touch with a number of Bollywood actors but liked Kabir the most.

"Kabir plays Mansoor, Tamannaah’s brother. It’s a very important role and I had spoken to a lot of actors, many among them from the Hindi film industry, but I was most impressed with Kabir. Besides his good acting skills, he is also a nice person which is important. He hails from Haryana and his accent is exactly what I wanted for this film. I told him to be himself," he told Mirror.

Earlier, Mouni Roy had come on board to play the leading actress. However, how she later got replaced by Tamannah. No specific reason was given but we hear Mouni parted ways after a couple of creative differences cropped up between her and the makers. Tamannah, when asked about replacing Mouni, seemed rather calm.

“It’s okay, I’ve been around long enough to know that there are times when actors and makers are not creatively on the same page, and then it is best to part ways. I didn’t dig in too much because I make my own associations," she told the publication.

The actor's Oh Baby, down South, wherein she plays an old woman who turns young, is getting a great response as well.

Bole Chudiyan also stars Anurag Kashyap in a cameo. The film is slated to release late in 2019.