Bollywood A-listers discuss cinema and nation with PM Modi, but where are the women?

The #MeToo movement has stirred conversations on many levels. This also has to do something with the fact that some of the entertainment fraternity's biggest names are embroiled in it. On that pretext, we had heard that a number of Bollywood A-listers including Aamir Khan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai and Ritesh Sidwani were to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for discussions. However, when we got in touch with Ritesh Sidwani, he informed us that the agenda was something else.

Now, the above group has reportedly had an enriching discussion with the PM, about how cinema can contribute to building the nation. Quite amazing, right?

However, there's something we can't help but notice. Where are the leading ladies of the film industry? From figures like Farah Khan and Zoya Akhtar to the likes of Aparna Sen, Alankrita Shrivastava and Shabani Azmi to name a few, there are a bunch of capable, powerful women moving the wheels in terms of both content and business. Whether #MeToo was a part of their agenda is another question. But do we really believe that our female artistes had no opinions whatsoever, pertaining to cinema building the nation?

Needless to say, the question HAS popped up and is being asked.

So many women, wow. We're truly moving towards a equal society. We totally don't need feminism. Pfft. https://t.co/XJCVA1GNRg — Sulagna Chatterjee (@BeingChatterjee) October 26, 2018

This is not a good look on the film industry. The industry isn't just men. We will not be able to make any real progress in safe spaces, wage gap, equal rights.. if there isn't even representation of women in delegations like these. We really need to do better. https://t.co/JQrb3cy5hi — Nikhil Taneja (@tanejamainhoon) October 26, 2018

