Bollywood actor Aamir Khan finally gets BMC nod for renovating Mumbai residence

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was sent a notice by the BMC last year (2017) for renovating his flat because of the corporation’s concern over alterations that may affect the structure of the entire building. However, it’s now time for the Dangal actor to rejoice as the BMC has finally decided to approve his proposal to the renovation and revamp of his residence.

Well, in that case, Aamir turned out to be quite lucky as previously several actors dealt with legal tussles with the corporation for illegal construction inside their residences. Actor Anushka Sharma, last year, was issued a notice for illegal installation of an electric junction box in the common passage area of her building. Ishaqzaade actor Arjun Kapoor was sent two notices for constructing an illegal 30-by-16 sq ft brick room in his residence without permission. Other celebrities like Irrfan Khan and Kapil Sharma faced similar troubles as well.

In Aamir Khan's case, the actor was planning an extensive renovation and internal changes in his flat in Marina Building, located in Pali Hill. It was last year that the corporation issued a notice asking him to stop work on his flat, following which Aamir got a letter written by IIT Bombay professors, stating that none of the changes will affect the construction of the building in any way. Eventually, the BMC decided to permit the actor but has also charged him a penalty.