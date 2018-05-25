home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Bollywood Besties wish Karan Johar a very happy birthday, with UNSEEN pictures

First published: May 25, 2018 03:34 PM IST | Updated: May 25, 2018 08:14 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Karan Johar is celebrating his 46th birthday and his mates from Bollywood are truly making it special for him. Stars close to the filmmaker shared photos of themselves along with him. The catch? Karan’s buddies have gone. A bunch of old and new, these are some of his unseen pictures, with heartwarming captions.

 

Karan is currently in the US, and threw a kickass party to welcome his big day. Meanwhile, in the hometown, his friends wished him with all the love.

 

Sonam Kapoor went ahead and shared a super sweet picture of her and Karan at her mehendi ceremony. Alia, whom he launched with Student Of The Year and whom he has mentored, called him a ‘brother from another mother’. She was overwhelmed when she said that she must have something good in her life to deserve him. Amongst other celebs, Ekta Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and more too shared some pictures and all their love for the director-producer.

 

We wish Karan a happy birthday. Here’s raising a cheer to the man who has been breaking stereotypes and couches (*winks*) ever since he entered Bollywood.

 

Karan last directed Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. We can’t wait to see him take the director’s seat once again. 

SHOW MORE
tags: #2018 Bollywood #Abhishek Bachchan #aishwarya rai bachchan #Bollywood #Ekta Kapoor #karan johar #Ranbir Kapoor #Sonam Kapoo #Student of the Year #Vicky Kaushal

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All