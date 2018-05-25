Bollywood Besties wish Karan Johar a very happy birthday, with UNSEEN pictures

Karan Johar is celebrating his 46th birthday and his mates from Bollywood are truly making it special for him. Stars close to the filmmaker shared photos of themselves along with him. The catch? Karan’s buddies have gone. A bunch of old and new, these are some of his unseen pictures, with heartwarming captions.

Karan is currently in the US, and threw a kickass party to welcome his big day. Meanwhile, in the hometown, his friends wished him with all the love.

Sonam Kapoor went ahead and shared a super sweet picture of her and Karan at her mehendi ceremony. Alia, whom he launched with Student Of The Year and whom he has mentored, called him a ‘brother from another mother’. She was overwhelmed when she said that she must have something good in her life to deserve him. Amongst other celebs, Ekta Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Abhishek Bachchan and more too shared some pictures and all their love for the director-producer.

I love uuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happie bday A post shared by Ekta❤️myVEERES (@ektaravikapoor) on May 24, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT

We wish Karan a happy birthday. Here’s raising a cheer to the man who has been breaking stereotypes and couches (*winks*) ever since he entered Bollywood.

Karan last directed Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Anushka Sharma-starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. We can’t wait to see him take the director’s seat once again.