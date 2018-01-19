Bollywood biggie Karan Johar comes out in support of Padmaavat

The story of legendary queen Padmini has been the talk of this country for months now. The film has faced death threats, a much-delayed release date and a ban on release in multiple states. The film has faced some seemingly unstoppable opposition. However, as the release date of January 25 nears, good news has begun pouring in. The film has found support from one of Bollywood’s biggest names.

“As a director, as an audience and as a filmmaker, I’m happy and quite excited to watch Padmaavat and I can’t wait for 25th Jan, when the film releases nationwide”, Karan Johar said.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali heaved a sigh of relief after Thursday’s Supreme Court verdict lifting the ban imposed by four states on his dream project Padmaavat. The film had already received U/A certificate from the CBFC, after five modifications and a change of title from Padmavati to Padmaavat. Despite that many fringe groups threatening to vandalise theatres, the film will hit the big screen on January 25th. A massive protest to be led by Karni Sena leader Lokendra Singh Kalvi at Jantar Mantar in Delhi is on the cards on January 22nd where thousands of Rajput across the country are expected to gather.

Based on 16th-century Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s epic poem Padmaavat, the movie faced opposition due to a misrepresentation campaign and baseless rumours. The makers had earlier issued a statement clarifying that the stance of the film is not a distortion of history but to glorify the valour of the Rajput community.