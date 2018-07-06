Bollywood celebrity stylists you should follow on Instagram ASAP

Ever wondered how our Bollywood divas are able to absolutely stun at red carpet events? Two words- celebrity stylists! These Santa’s elves are the reason your favourite fashionista’s look is on point, from the outfits right down to the accessories and makeup. And call it your lucky day because these stylists showcase their work on Instagram loud and proud for the whole world to see.

So here we bring you a list of top celebrity stylists you need to follow on Instagram. From curated celeb looks to gorgeous Insta aesthetics of the stylists themselves, these accounts will give you fashion goals every day.

Associated to fashionistas like Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and many others, Ami Patel and her uber-feminine outfits can be deemed as any woman’s guilty pleasure! Her Instagram page will open you up to a plethora of contemporary one-pieces, smart pantsuits and subtle ethnics all in one go!

Remember Varun Dhawan's victory streak during 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'? There was only one man behind that dressing-brilliance. Following which, the actor only saw (even) better days ahead. He's the one above.

If Shahid Kapoor's skinny fits and athleisure attires are any indications, Jain knows exactly what the actor's body-type demands. So no surprises here, over time, she's only turned Kapoor into India's biggest style god.

Ranveer Singh could be absolutely nuts himself, but Nitasha's knack for ballistic, crazy and insane menswear has made Singh what he is today. To sum it up, meet stylist extraordinaire.

A-listers are Shaleena Nathani's sartorial indulgence. Including the mighty lord, Shah Rukh Khan and the leggy lass, Deepika Padukone. But besides posting her clients' #OOTDs everyday, her Instagram stories too, are a gold spot for what inspires her everyday.