Bollywood celebs dazzle at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their son Akash Ambani and his fiance Shloka Mehta on June 30, at the Ambani residence Antilia. Akash and Shloka looked resplendent and much-in-love as they stepped out to indulge the paparazzi for photographs on their big day. Shloka looked gorgeous in a light pink lehenga, jewellery to match and mehndi-laden hands while Akash looked dapper in marsala sherwani suit.

The big engagement party was drizzled with top names from Bollywood. From Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerjee, Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, the party had the biggies in attendance.

The Badshah of Bollywood and his babe Gauri looked very much like the king and queen they are as they made an early entry to the party. The star couple were among the first to arrive. Colour-coordinated with their outfits, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan sure would have been the centre of attraction for the night. That's after Akash and Shloka of course.

Desi girl Priyanka Chopra looked HOT HOT HOT in a red saree and Nick Jonas by her side. While Nick chose to stick with a suit, Priyanka sure rose the temperature with a spaghetti top and red lips to match.

Barfi star Ranbir and his close friend Ayan Mukerji arrived together and looked dapper as ever. Ranbir sported an off-white Nehru jacket while Ayan chose a suit.

Looking marvellous in pink, Raazi star Alia Bhatt made an entry all by herself looking like a doll in a Manish Malhotra saree.

Pink seems to be the theme of the evening as the 'God of cricket' Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar looked ravishing in their Indian best!

Producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra and wife Anupama Chopra looked absolutely adorable as they arrived with big smiles. Chopra seemed rather calm ahead of his big day on June 29 when his film Sanju hits the theatres!

While this seems to be the party to be at on a quite Thursday night, we wish Akash and Shloka our hearty congratulations on their big day.