Bollywood continues to pour in to meet Boney Kapoor after Sridevis demise

Sridevi's untimely death left the country and the film industry in shock. While her family comes to terms with her demise, the fraternity has been a source of support and encouragement to the Kapoor family in this time of sadness. Scores of industry folk dropped by the family residence through last week to pay their condolences. A few actors, whoever, were away shooting for their films and paid their respects to Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi as and when they got back to the city. Sridevi breathed her last on February 24 due to accidental drowning while on a holiday in Dubai.

Aamir Khan dropped by to pay his respects. Khan has been busy with the shooting schedule of his upcoming film Thugs of Hindostan starring Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif.

Kangana Ranaut has been away from the city owning to the busy schedule for Manikarnika.

Ishaan Khattar visited his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor multiple times ever since news of her mother’s death broke. He was back to meet with Janhvi on Sunday evening and junked his expensive ride and hopped on a good old rickshaw to reach her place.