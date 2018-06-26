Bollywood couples who don’t shy away from PDA at all

When it comes to PDA, Bollywood celebs are not that open as their Hollywood counterparts. However, there are still a few exceptions who just cannot stop from showing off their love in front of everyone. From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Shahid and Mira Kapoor, here are a few couples who are setting PDA goals.

Karan and Bipasha top the list when it comes to showing off their love for each other in public, on or off social media. The couple is always seen hand in hand, be it a film party or a social gathering, and the two can’t keep their hands off each other. The two recently celebrated Bipasha's birthday with media shared a kiss post the cake cutting.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

Team India captain Virat Kohli and actress Anushka Sharma never spoke much of their relationship. Post the much-hyped wedding though, the scenario just turned around. Be it them lovingly holding hands at events or their social media posts, every PDA of them speaks the word ‘adorable’ in caps.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao

On Mr. Perfectionist’s 53rd birthday, his wife Kiran came to receive him at the airport. And the actor just couldn’t control his love for her. He kissed her then and there and they hugged each other for a long time. It was a very beautiful moment.

Amy Jackson and George Panayiotou

Amy is currently travelling to and fro between India and her native place London, due to her professional commitments. After her breakup with actor Pratiek Babbar, Amy has recently got into a relationship with millionaire George Panayiotou. The actress doesn’t shy away from sharing pictures with her boyfriend on her social media accounts, and we aren’t complaining.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty fell in love with the businessman after being introduced at a common friend's party. The two met on a few occasions, dated for some time and eventually got married. The two not have any qualms on showing off their love in public. Shilpa shared this cute image on the occasion of Valentine's Day and they are looking too adorable.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor

The Padmaavat actor uploaded this adorable picture on his Instagram page to mark the first anniversary of the couple. The actor who is a shy person in real life and hardly speaks about his private affairs, went a step ahead and posted this adorable kissing picture with his wife on Instagram. Shahid and Mira are never shy of displaying their love.

Ileana D'Cruz and Andrew Kneebone

The actress has always kept her personal life away from media, and has smartly dodged questions about her boyfriend. However, the actress doesn’t shy away from uploading pictures with her boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. The Rustom actress not long ago shared this cute picture of the two lovers kissing. And looking at the picture we can surely say that though Ileana chooses not to speak about Andrew in public, this picture speaks volumes about their love.

Nargis Fakhri and Matt Alonzo

The actress who has shifted her base temporarily to the US has been busy painting the town red with her newly found love in American Filmmaker Matt Alonzo. The actor’s Instagram feed is filled with pictures of her boyfriend and she doesn’t mind sharing their loving moments at all.

So much love in the air!