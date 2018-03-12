home/ entertainment/ bollywood

Bollywood grieves the sudden demise of Sridevi

First published: February 25, 2018 10:09 AM IST | Updated: February 25, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Author: Vikram Thapa

Sridevi, the first female superstar of Indian cinema has died of a cardiac arrest late Saturday night in Dubai. She was there with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah.

Antara Marwah❤️❤️😘😘

❤️

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A legend of Indian cinema, Sridevi’s untimely demise shocked her many fans who rushed to her house as the news broke out. Industry people and colleagues paid their respects on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind too tweeted their condolences.

Ever since her debut in 1969 Sridevi worked in more than 250 films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Shahrukh Khan’s Zero being her last where the star will be seen in a cameo.

