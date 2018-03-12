Bollywood grieves the sudden demise of Sridevi

Sridevi, the first female superstar of Indian cinema has died of a cardiac arrest late Saturday night in Dubai. She was there with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi to attend the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah.

A legend of Indian cinema, Sridevi’s untimely demise shocked her many fans who rushed to her house as the news broke out. Industry people and colleagues paid their respects on social media.

Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 25, 2018

The brightest Star is gone.. #Sridevi .. — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) February 25, 2018

Really Shocked and disturbed to hear that Sridevi Ma’am is no more #RIP #Sridevi 🙏 — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) February 24, 2018

Heartbreaking. #Sridevi ji was a megastar in her own right. She put the early cracks in the glass ceiling, & paved the way for female megastars that came after her. Her re-invention & comeback has been brilliant too. We lost more than a star, today. We lost a pioneer. — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear about the demise of #Sridevi ji .Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om Shanti ! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 25, 2018

It’s a heart breaking news, can’t even imagine in the worst of my dreams - World losses the best performer - Condolences to the Family.

Rest in Peace #Sridevi Ji — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 25, 2018

Heartbroken & shocked to hear that my all time favourite #Sridevi is no more. May god give peace to her soul & strength to the family #RIP — Preity zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 24, 2018

My deepest condolences with all the loved ones of #sridevi

Life is indeed uncertain #RIP — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) February 25, 2018

Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificeint lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) February 25, 2018

I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day . RIP — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2018

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind too tweeted their condolences.

Saddened by the untimely demise of noted actor Sridevi. She was a veteran of the film industry, whose long career included diverse roles and memorable performances. My thoughts are with her family and admirers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 25, 2018

Shocked to hear of passing of movie star Sridevi. She has left millions of fans heartbroken. Her performances in films such as Moondram Pirai, Lamhe and English Vinglish remain an inspiration for other actors. My condolences to her family and close associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) February 25, 2018

Ever since her debut in 1969 Sridevi worked in more than 250 films in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada. Shahrukh Khan’s Zero being her last where the star will be seen in a cameo.