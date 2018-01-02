Bollywood has a new set of khaki clad hunks lined up in 2018

The audience have always drooled over men in uniform. Especially if it's a leading man of your choice. Shah Rukh Khan in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Salman Khan in Dabangg or Akshay Kumar in Rustam. In 2018, there's a whole new set of film stars who will be sporting the Khaki on their person for the first time.

The title may be a bit off but it will see the coming together of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra years after they did Ishaqzaade in 2012. In this one Kapoor will play a Haryana Police constable. Director Dibakar Banerjee is exploring challenging locations to shoot be it the international border of India and Nepal or Jhulaghat, a village in Uttarakhand. Regarding the plot of the film, the Yash Raj Film’s official statement read, "This story could happen to any of us in contemporary India. But it happens to Sandeep and Pinky. Two more unlikely protagonists in one film are unimaginable. They are united in one thing only. Their mistrust, suspicion and hate for each other." Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, is set to release on August 3, 2018.

Simmba

Ranveer Singh is the new cop in town and goes by the name of Sangram Bhalerao in Rohit Shetty’s next film, Simmba, co –produced by Karan Johar. The film will be a remake of Jr NTR's film 'Temper'. However, Shetty insisted that the film was not a remake, but fans will only see a few scenes from the South film incorporated in the film. The film will go on floors next year and is slated to hit theatres on 28th December 2018.

Aiyaary

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee look every bit the army officials in olive green in Aiyaary. Inspired by true events, the film directed by Neeraj Pandey will see the two stars essaying the role of two strong-minded army officers having completely different views. The rest of the cast includes Pooja Chopra, Rakul Preet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is slated for a Republic Day release.