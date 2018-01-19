Bollywood ladies are taking on action roles head long

Bollywood’s leading ladies are changing, not just in their looks but in the roles they play. They are shifting from dainty damsel to damsels no longer scared of wringing in mud by defining themselves with action roles they take up. Gone are the days of body doubles as our stars bite the bullet when it comes punch packed roles.

Katrina Kaif turned around her image of just being a pretty face in Tiger Zinda Hai as she took on her role of a Pakistani secret agent head long. Her Instagram videos stand testimony to the time the star spent in perfecting the fight choreography. She punched, hit, and boxed her trainer with practiced ease and is repeating her sessions for Thugs of Hindostan as well as she gears up to star aside Amitabh Bachchan.

Bollywood seems to be getting more and more demanding of its leading ladies, as they now have to look pretty with abs. Fighting has been added to the criterions of acting, dancing, romancing. It is not just Katrina but other stars too who are taking up these action based roles.

Dangal girl Fatima Sana Sheikh rolled in dirt for excruciating length of time to play the role of a wrestler. She carried on despite a fractured ankle. While these stars may shoot for second long action shots, their efforts add up to hours at the rehearsal rings.

Currently trending, Taapsee Pannu put her muscles to work as she trained in Krav Maga, Aikado and MMA for Akshay Kumar starrer Baby. When she was placed opposite Karate chopping Kumar, she made sure her efforts did not look bleak.

Kangana Ranaut is a lady who looks at challenges in the eyes. The star while shooting for her period based biopic, Manikarnika, hurt herself several times on set as she tried to wield her heavy sword sans a body double.

Nimrat Kaur’s upcoming web-series The Test Case’s trailer shows her in a taunt body competing with men as a female commando for the first time. Her acting skills combined with the multiple action sequence has made her the ultimate killer actress.

A-listers seem to have set off the trend of action roles for heroines in Bollywood. As Priyanka Chopra traversed to Hollywood for Quantico to play the role of an FBI agent, others took notice. This was followed by Deepika Padukone entering Hollywood’s water with her swift gun skills in XXX opposite Vin Diesel.

Our leading ladies are not compromising when it comes to action roles, even if it means getting down and dirty.