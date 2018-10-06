image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Bollywood ready! Will Smith bursts into bhangra with Farhan Akhtar

Bollywood

Bollywood ready! Will Smith bursts into bhangra with Farhan Akhtar

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 06 2018, 6.25 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentfarhan akhtarhollywoodWill Smith
nextAn ill Parineeti Chopra renders apology for missing Namaste England promotions!
ALSO READ

Sonam Kapoor takes a break from negativity and Twitter

Pooja Bhatt opens up about being molested by a friend

Nushrat Bharucha: Vacation is in her ‘nature’