Bollywood ready! Will Smith bursts into bhangra with Farhan Akhtar

The 16th HT Leadership Summit 2018 gave us some of the best conversations and light moments. One amongst them happens to be the conversation between actor-singer-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar and Hollywood star Will Smith. The fun part was when Farhan taught Smith some bhangra moves and the latter, like an excited little kid, pulled them off to the tee, with a wide smile on his face.

Looking at his moves, we can surely vouch for the fact that he seems ready to take up a role in a Bollywood movie. And that’s just one of the things on his bucket list as he says, “One of the things on my bucket list is to be on a Bollywood dance sequence. I met Aishwarya 15 years ago, we had conversations about doing something together but never happened. Perhaps I would do a film with her.” Aish, please take note!

He further spoke about making a shift to acting from music and recollected his hard days of being broke. “My transition from music to films wasn’t really a choice. IRS took all my stuff and I moved to LA. I got rid of everything in Philadelphia. I was broke and our next album flopped. I had gone from having millions of dollars to going broke,” said Smith.

Smith is best known for his superhit movies like the Men In Black series, Independence Day and Hitch, among others.