Bollywood rings in Christmas in their own style!

First published: December 25, 2017 11:53 AM IST | Updated: December 25, 2017 01:05 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

This year has been exceptionally fulfilling for both Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna with their share of blockbusters and controversies. Padman too is already gaining all the right attention and is set for the republic day release. Hence, the family has taken the back seat for a while to enjoy the holidays and how!

The family is in Cape Town for their yearly family vacation. They ringed in Christmas at the beautiful holiday spot and Twinkle shared an adorable Boomerang video. In the video, both Akshay and Twinkle are seen twisting and turning around a Christmas tree and are in perfect sync.

When Mr K convinces me to dance around trees again:) Merry Christmas folks! #Jingleballe

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

On the other hand, Salman Khan also shared a video with Katrina and Tiger Zinda Hai director, Ali Abbas Zafar wishing their fans Merry Christmas. Katrina also shared a snap with BFF Alia Bhatt.

Merry Xmas from Tiger and Zoya ...

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan) on

merry with katy 💕

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on

. - ‏The beautiful Katrina after the party . - الجميلة كاترينا بعد انتهاء الحفل🎄 . . This video from an account @katrinasfc

A post shared by Katrina kaif (@katrinakaiffca) on

. - ‏Party at katrina's house . احتفال في منزل كاترينا ✨ #MerryChristmas . . . This video is from an account @katrinasfc

A post shared by Katrina kaif (@katrinakaiffca) on

Varun Dhawan turned santa this Christmas ringing in the festival by visiting the kids of St. Catherine of Siena School for destitute children and orphanage in Bandra, Mumbai. “The whole idea of life should be to spread happiness and positivity,” said the actor.

Merry Christmas 🎄

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Smile 😀

A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on

Deepika Padukone, on the morning of Christmas, took to Instagram to share a picture of the first ever midnight mass she attended.

from my 1st ever midnight mass...Merry Christmas everyone!❤️

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Ranveer Singh meanwhile shared a festive image with a huge colourful candy floss. The man surely needs a break after all!

(embed)

🍭 #holidays #merrychristmas

A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on

The ladies’ man, Karan Johar partied hard with Amrita Arora, Kiran Rao, Neha Dhupia, Mini Mathur, Malaika Arora Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Angad Bedi.

.@karanjohar & #KiranRao at a #Christmas party last night! | @realbollywoodhungama . . . . . . . . . . #KaranJohar #MerryChristmas #Christmas #ChristmasCelebrations #Xmas #Xmas2017 #Christmas2017 #PartyScenes #PartyPeople #Bollywood #Celebrity #InstaDaily #BollywoodHungama #BH #Potd #PhotoOfTheDay

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama) on

All black everything for @aslisona & @karanjohar at a Christmas bash last night | @realbollywoodhungama . . . . . . . . . . . . #SonakshiSinha #KaranJohar #MerryChristmas #Christmas #ChristmasCelebrations #Xmas #Xmas2017 #Christmas2017 #PartyScenes #PartyPeople #Bollywood #Celebrity #InstaDaily #BollywoodHungama #BH #Potd #PhotoOfTheDay

A post shared by Bollywood Hungama🎥 (@realbollywoodhungama) on

Amrita Aroura with Neha Dupia and Malika Aroura Khan celebrating Christmas with Karan Johar • • • #christmasbash #merryxmas #karanjohar #malikaarorakhan #amritaarora #nehadhupia

A post shared by Bollywood And Tellywood (@tellywood_to_bollywood) on

