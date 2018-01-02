Bollywood sequels that we can look forward to in 2018

Jolly LLB2 and Golmaal Again rocked the box office in 2017. Both managed a 100 crore plus at the ticket window. 2018 also has its share of sequels lined up. We take a look.

#5 Hate Story 4

Karan Wahi and Ihana Dhillon play the lead roles in the fourth movie of the hate story franchise which also stars Urvashi Rautela. Vishal Pandya is directing the movie which apparently contains sexually charged scenes. Best of luck with the censor board then.

#4 Baaghi 2

The upcoming sequel to the 2016 martial arts film is being directed by Ahmed Khan and produced under the banners Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios. While the original had Shraddha Kapoor opposite Tiger Shroff, the sequel will have Disha Patani as the leading lady.

#3 Total Dhamaal

Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit reunite after almost 17 years, in the third installment of Inder Kumar’s hit comedy franchise Dhamaal. The original Dhamaal cast will be joined by Ajay Devgn and Aftab Shivdasani as well. The last two films had earned Rs32 crore and Rs 45 crore respectively.

#2 Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se

After being a part of Shreyas Talpade’s ‘Poster Boyz’, Bobby Deol is all ready for Yamla Pagla Deewana’s sequel. The movie also features Kriti Kharbanda and Kajal Aggarwal. The film would not be a continuation of the earlier parts, but a completely new story with Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol playing new characters.

#1 Student of the Year 2

The second part to Karan Johar’s 2012 college drama will feature Tiger Shroff. The original gave us stars like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra and made Rs70 crore at the box office. While the first installment was directed by Karan, the second will be helmed by Punit Malhotra. Tiger Shroff has already been announced as the male lead while reports suggest that Tiger's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani and Chunkey Panday's daughter Ananya Panday have been roped in to play the female leads in the sequel.