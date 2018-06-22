Bollywood stars and their embarrassing FALLS

Most of us have had that awkward moment when we tripped over something and landed flat on the ground. Sure we can pass it off by laughing, but what if the same was to happen in front of a crowd that has its gaze fixed on you? And what if you were a celebrity? Embarrassing to the core, right?

Well, some of the celebrities have had such embarrassing moments.

Kajol

Of the latest, something similar happened to Kajol when she slipped and fell during an event organized in a mall. A video has gone viral on the internet wherein she can be seen walking normally when suddenly, she loses her balance and falls. Although it doesn’t look as if she was badly hurt but our hearts skipped a beat when she tripped. Check out the video right here…

Poonam Dhillon

Up next we have Poonam Dhillon in an Indian wear. Wearing a saree can be dicey, more so when you have to walk under the spotlight. Dhillon had a rather embarrassing moment when her sari got stuck in her heels making her fall face-ward while walking the ramp in May last year. Despite losing her balance and falling not so subtly, the veteran actress regained her poise and completed her walk.

Varun Dhawan

During the first of his three acts at an award function last year, Varun made a striking entry sitting atop a tank, but while he was getting down, tumbled and had a great fall, apparently also injuring his foot. The actor didn't take more than a few seconds and he was immediately on his toes dancing like nothing happened.

Kangana Ranaut

The ‘Queen’ of Bollywood was unable to move forward smoothly as the showstopper for designer Namrata Joshipura. Kangana made her entry in a strapless floor-sweeping black gown with metallic embellishment on the side. Just after taking a few steps, she started struggling with her gown created by Joshipura. Nevertheless, Kangana gradually walked on the LED lit runway. After stumbling a few times, she slightly lifted her gown up with both hands to avoid herself from falling on the stage.

Sonakshi Sinha

The 'Dabangg' actress, who is usually very confident and chirpy during media interactions, was left red-faced when she tripped on the ramp. The actress was walking the ramp at the grand finale of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour. She, however, gathered herself quickly and completed the walk confidently wearing a golden gown. She did not feel let down by a fall and braved the cheering crowd with a smiling face. Now that’s called being a diva!

Well, going by all of this, how about we change the fantastic ‘Humpty Dumpty’ with ‘Bollywood stars’ and sing…

“Bollywood stars wore their favourite cloth

Bollywood stars had a great fall…”