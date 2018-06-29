Bollywood stars and their obsession with WHITE sneakers at the airport

They say to get your basics right and you’ll be sorted with your style. And white sneakers surely hit it up first when you talk about basics. A pair of white sneakers is the best thing you can add to your wardrobe to get the most of style out there.

White sneakers are so universal they can be paired up with everything in your wardrobe. No number is enough when you talk about white sneakers. Be it a formal occasion or casual, white sneakers do the best job for you every single time you wear them. And so here, we get you few celebrities from Bollywood who wore white sneakers on the airport runway.

Kriti Sanon

Making first to our list is actress Kriti Sanon. Yes, while we know that her smile is surely blissful and taking away all the limelight in this photo. But a closer look at the picture will tell that the actress went the white sneaker way and we have no complains.

Shraddha Kapoor

The actress might have not charmed one all with her acting abilities, but at the airport, Shraddha usually drops style bombs. But the best part about her airport look here is that how she is seen showcasing all sort of light-toned colours in one go; plus the white sneakers.

Iulia Vântur

Seems like Iulia is taking fashion cues from Salman. Out of the lot, the lady is the best dressed must say. From the tip; tied bun to her toe; white sneakers, the babe surely knows how to slay at the airport. And if you thought that the cololur white is boring and pale, hey just look at Iulia here and you want to go shoe shopping ASAP.

Bobby Deol

He is not at all a paparazzi man. But then seems like the white sneaker obsession has taken over his shoe-rack too.

So are you too planning to go the white sneakers way? As our Bollywood stars have already shown one of their fashion staples.