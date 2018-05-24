Bollywood stars seem to be soaking in the Polka Dot fever. Know the fashion deets inside!

Fashion never remains constant. Today if a particular trend is on top, tomorrow it might be at the bottom. Recently, we noticed three stars namely Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Malaika Arora donning a similar trend and we wonder, are these celebrities running out of ideas or are they taking cues.

1. Sonam Kapoor at Cannes 2018

The fashionable babe from Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor opted for a dotted themed attire on day 1 of her outing at 71st Cannes International Film Festival. The actress chose a black-and-white polka-dotted printed dress from Mother of Pearls. While we think that her dress was something in-between; nor a hit nor a miss kinds. What we exactly want to convey here is that the size of polka dots on the attire were too big for our eyes and made the outfit look a bit loud. Also, unfortunately the actress paired it with black shoes and tote bag and didn’t experiment with colours at all.

2. Salman Khan in a commercial

The bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan shocked his fans by doing something out of the box recently (at least for him). He stunned his fans when he wore a polka-dotted monochrome pantsuit that went viral. The actor was actually shooting for an advertisement for a soft drink he endorses and the look was for the same shoot. We personally give a thumbs up to Sallu as the way he pulled off such a loud attire was commendable especially when that’s not his personal taste. Kudos!

3. Malaika Arora on a dinner date

Out of the lot, Malaika is our favourite, as she chose a polka-dotted attire which was sexy AF. The yummu mumma was papped at a Mumbai restaurant on a Wednesday night and worked a monochrome like a boss. She teamed her polka dot blazer and shorts by Topshop with a lace top and styled her look with 'Be Cool Be Nice' ankle straps from DSquared2. A red lip colour and a matching YSL bag rounded her look. Such a stunner!

So what’s your take fashion freaks? A no or a yes for polka dots; as eventually, it is celebrity-approved.

For more stylish scoops, stay glued!