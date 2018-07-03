Bollywood vs BMC: Priyanka Chopra the latest to get ‘noticed’

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sent a notice to actress Priyanka Chopra, for unauthorized construction in a premise that she has rented out, and her office adjoining it at Oshiwara in Andheri. According to Times of India, the BMC has received multiple complaints from people visiting the Charisma Beauty Spa and Salon. This also included a municipal contractor.

The complainants alleged that the spa was illegally altered and had an unauthorized mezzanine floor, as per reports on TOI. The BMC checked the location and found out about the violations. They also inspected Priyanka’s office and discovered illegal constructions. The BMC asked to do away with the unauthorized constructions and revert to the originally approved plans or they will destroy the constructions after a month.

This is not the first time a Bollywood actor has been caught in a row with the BMC. Many A-listers such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kapil Sharma, Arjun Kapoor and others have come faced the wrath of BMC for illegal construction.

Arjun Kapoor

The actor had illegally constructed a 30 by 16 square feet brick room on the terrace of his apartment to use as a gym. Though the complaint was not made by the residents of the building, an activist took notice and alerted the BMC. The actor was sent two notices by the BMC, after which they sent staff to his premises to demolish the room.

Kapil Sharma

The comedian had a tussle with the BMC which alleged that he illegally merged elevation features, ducts, common passage and part of the parking podium into his flat. While Sharma challenged the BMC's decision, the civic body defended itself in an affidavit to the Bombay Court.

Shah Rukh Khan

SRK’s production house Red Chilies Entertainment had covered an open terrace and illegally converted it to a canteen. BMC had then issued a notice to him stating that it is a violation of FSI rule and fire safety norms. As per reports, King Khan had moved to the court to get a stay order but to no avail. BMC demolished the illegal construction.

Rani Mukerji

The actress was notified by the BMC for allegedly altering her bungalow in Juhu. As per a report in TOI, she has apparently failed to regularize the illegal construction before the civic authority’s building proposal department.