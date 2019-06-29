Onkar Kulkarni June 29 2019, 9.57 pm June 29 2019, 9.57 pm

The original ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ of Bollywood Akshay Kumar is one of the fittest stars of the Indian film industry. Not only does he follow physical fitness, but also takes care of his mental well-being. Akki is one of those who believes in starting the day as early as 4 am and call it a night, as early as 10 pm! This lifestyle is hardly followed by any of his contemporaries or actors from his following generation. With such a robust dedication towards a fit lifestyle, Akshay has taken a leap into the business of fitness. News is that Khiladi Kumar has joined hands with Founder Vishal Gondal’s GOQii.

The association was brought to light by Vishal as he shared the piece of information on Twitter. On his micro-blogging page, he shared a picture with Akshay, coupled with a message that welcomed the Kesari actor on board. Together, the star and the entrepreneur are looking at making India healthier and happier. The association was also celebrated by the well-known Michelin Star chef Vikas Khanna, who too congratulated Akshay on his page on the micro-blogging website.

Welcome to the @GOQii Family @akshaykumar together we shall make India healthy and happy #BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/peI3kCcrsb — Vishal Gondal (@vishalgondal) June 28, 2019

For details, we tried reaching out to his spokesperson but the team preferred to be tight-lipped about the development.

So proud of my friend @vishalgondal and adding @akshaykumar to our @GOQii family. Together we shall make India healthy and happy #BeTheForce pic.twitter.com/yl6Dd1e8y2 — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) June 29, 2019

For the unaware, GOQii is a California-based fitness technology venture that offers a wearable fitness band. It is paired with remote personalized coaching. It collects the user's activity and sleeps data. A personal coach is then assigned to the patron who reviews this data and communicates via mobile app to guide him/her towards their health and fitness goals. Likewise, a lifestyle doctor is also provided through the app for medical consultation.

Not just Akshay, recently, Malaika Arora too invested into the business of fitness. The practitioner of yoga, launched an aerial yoga studio called Divayoga in Bandra, Mumbai in association with yogi entrepreneur Sarvesh Shashi’s Sarva.