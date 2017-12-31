Bollywoods biggest flops of 2017

While we were made to believe that Shah Rukh Khan is King all these years, it took 2017 only two films to prove otherwise. We can now confirm that it's content and not Khan who is King. SRK is not an isolated case there were others in 2017 who was shown the door by the audience. Almost 70% of this year's releases have been listed in the category of flops and semi-hits. But there are some biggies that really, really surprised us.

1.Rangoon:

Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and Saif Ali Khan starrer periodic drama made on a budget of Rs 60 CR earned Rs 20.68 CR at the box office. The Vishal Bharadwaj directed film failed to impress due to its flat plot. relating to the period Bharadwaj was talking about was also darn difficult for the younger audience.

Made on a budget of around Rs 50 crore, this re-incarnation saga could only recover Rs 25.67 Cr. The budding stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon failed to strike the right chord in this full-length movie. Even Deepika Padukone’s special appearance in the movie did not work.

3. Begum Jaan:

Vidya Balan had everything to win with this one considering the original Bengali film Rajkahini starring Rituparana Sengupta was a huge hit. Unfortunately, in spite of decent reviews, the women-centric film failed to draw the audience and earned Rs 20.91 cr only.

4. Jagga Jasoos

Ranbir Kapoor-Katrina Kaif starrer started off well at the box-office but couldn’t go beyond the first weekend. The musical drama though received decent reviews but failed to hit the right spot. The Anurag Basu directorial was made on a budget of 130 crores, could only manage 54.16 crores.

5. Tubelight:

Salman Khan Starrer got a solo release this year during Eid. But it went on to be the biggest disappointments of 2017. After giving back-to-back hits with ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, ‘Sultan’ and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', the official adaption of ‘The Little Boy’, by Kabir Khan failed to impress all the fans. Made on a budget of over Rs 135 crores, Tubelight could only make Rs 119.26 crore at the box office.

6. Jab Harry Met Sejal:

An Imtiaz Ali movie starred the two most bankable stars of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and Anushka Sharma. But with the same old Imtiaz-brand formula. Exotic locations, lots of travel and romance on the go. The audience rejected it on the second day of release. Produced on a budget of over Rs 115 cr the film could only recover Rs 64.33 Cr.

7. Bhoomi:

The film marked the comeback of Sanjay Dutt but couldn't get the audience back to the theaters. Despite being made on a small budget of 30 crores, it couldn’t recover its production cost. The film only raked in Rs 10.63 Cr.

8. Simran:

After giving hits like ‘Queen’ and ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’, the much-anticipated movie of the year was Simran. Though the film garnered immense publicity- for all the controversy around the writing credits, and of course Hrithik Roshan, it couldn’t save Simran’s sinking boat at the box-office. After the debacle of ‘Rangoon’, this was Kangana's 2nd loss of the year.

9.Chef:

Saif Ali Khan after the debacle of Rangoon came back again with the official remake of Chef. Though the movie received positive reviews it managed only 6.37 CR at the box office.

10. Haseena Parkar:

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, the movie was based on the life of Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena. However, that wasn’t enough for the movie to enjoy a good run at the box office.