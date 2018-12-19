Bollywood's new BFFs, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, are here to set girlfriend goals

After sharing the screen in Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are all set to reunite. The duo will be seen together in Zero. The busy actors are currently on a promotional spree for the film. However, the two are not just promoting their film together but are also setting major BFF goals. Yes, the stunning ladies are the latest BFFs of B-Town and their social media posts are proof.

In one of Katrina's posts, the two beauties can be seen hugging each other with colourful lights in the background, it’s simply adorable! The same picture was later reposted by Anushka, who captioned it with a lot of hearts. There’s another hugging picture of the two, put up by Anushka, in which the two are all smiles as they strike a pose for the camera. Isn’t it a complete feast for sore eyes? That’s not all. The two also haven’t missed out on a single opportunity to pose together during Zero’s promotions. We must say, we are totally in love with their friendship.

View this post on Instagram 👭 @katrinakaif A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Dec 19, 2018 at 4:35am PST

View this post on Instagram 🦋Zero promotions 🌟 ❤️ @anushkasharma A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Dec 5, 2018 at 8:46pm PST

View this post on Instagram Laugh and Shine ✨✨ @katrinakaif A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Nov 2, 2018 at 11:04am PDT

Also starring Shah Rukh Khan, Zero is releasing on December 21 and we can’t wait to see how the three will perform together on screen.