Bollywoods next gen is already to rock 2018

The 2017’s one the most raging topic was nepotism which was sparked by Kangana Ranaut. Yes, nepotism exists but only the talented reach the top. The case in point, Alia Bhatt who is both a commercial hit and critically acclaimed for her roles and Varun Dhawan who in his five years in the industry has never given a flop!

Having said that, a new breed of stars is ready to take over the industry to continue their parents’ legacy. Few of them have already started shooting for their debut and have a second film in hand as well.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter Sara Ali Khan is already topping the chart among newbies. She is currently shooting for Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput and reports say that Anushka Sharma, the producer, is already planning a film with Sara.

Sridev’s daughter Jhanvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s younger brother Ishaan Khattar will be seen together in ‘Dhadak’. The film is helmed by Shashank Khaitan and is already booked for July 6, 2018. A remake of Marathi blockbuster, Sairat, Dhadak is being co-produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios.

Chunkey Pandey’s daughter, Ananya Pandey recently made it to the prestigious debutante ball, ‘Le Bal’ and has amassed 7,805 followers. She might not have a film yet nonetheless, she is the talk of the town.

How can we forget her BFF and King Khan’s daughter, Suhana. Shah Rukh Khan might emphasis on first completing her education but Suhana is the one who fits the bill- Good looks, massive fan following and a superstar father.

Sunil Shetty’s son will soon be seen following his elder sister, Athiya Shetty’s footsteps. He will be reportedly launched by Sajid Nadiawala.

After launching Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, the celebrated director Sanjay Leela Bhansali might have found what he was looking for in Javed Jaffery’s son , Meezaan and took it on himself to launch him.

The third generation of Deols is ready to step into the industry with Sunny Deol’s son, Karan. And what better way than launching his son himself. Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas will be co-produced by the Deol brothers' Vijyeta films and directed by Sunny Deol.

Nepotism or not, watch out for the new breed of Bollywood in 2018.