Boman Irani visits a recovering Rishi Kapoor in NYC!

Rushabh Dhruv May 15 2019, 11.47 pm May 15 2019, 11.47 pm

It was last year when Ranbir Kapoor's father Rishi Kapoor had flown down to New York to undergo medical treatment for an undisclosed illness. Ever since the sad news broke among his fans, his well-wishers have been worried and all those pictures of Rishi Kapoor lean and pale only added to their concern. Now, the Chandni actor has not only recovered well but has been seeing a lot of visitors straight from Bollywood. After Deepika Padukone and Vicky Kaushal, it is Rishi's dost Boman Irani who recently caught up with the actor and pictures from their meet-up were shared on his Instagram account.

In the pictures, we could see an excited Boman Irani posing along with Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor. While Irani is seen sporting an olive green blazer along with a shirt, Rishi Kapoor looks healthy in a bomber jacket. Going by the photo, all we can say is that Rishiji is recovering. Guess, the two had a gala time together. Not just this, Irani's caption also grabbed our attention which showcases the spirit of Rishi Kapoor.

Have a look at the photo of the trio shared below:

Earlier, filmmaker and Rishi Kapoor’s close associate Rahul Rawail had opened up on the Rishi Kapoor’s health and revealed that he is now cancer-free. Rahul said, “Rishi and I have known each other for 61 years. I have always been in touch with him. We always have interactions over the phone. In fact ever since he went for his treatment, I have kept a check on his health condition. I spoke with him and as soon I got to know about him being cured, I took to the social media.”

Get well soon Rishiji!