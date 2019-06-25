Soheib Ahsan June 25 2019, 8.01 pm June 25 2019, 8.01 pm

We all know that working in the media industry introduces artists to many people regularly. The unimaginable joy in such an industry is when someone is reunited with an old friend after many years. This is the exact joy that actor Boman Irani experienced recently when he ran into a photographer friend of his, Vikram Pathak, after 24 years. The two crossed paths in New York City where they agreed to work on a photoshoot together. Boman Irani shared pictures of the photoshoot on his Instagram account and they are a delightful sight. In his post, Boman Irani admitted that he agreed to Vikram’s offer for a photoshoot very casually but his friend had punctually arrived at his hotel room very early in the morning.

Boman Irani started working as a waiter at the Taj Mahal Palace and using the tips that he received, he bought himself a camera. He would take pictures of school sports matches and sell them for a small amount of money. Although this worked well for him at first, he eventually tried to get into taking photos for world boxing championships. His talent in photography was noticed by his superiors as his ways of clicking pictures were unique. It was during this time that he met and became good friends with Vikram Pathak. After a few years, Vikram Pathak left for the United States.