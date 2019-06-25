We all know that working in the media industry introduces artists to many people regularly. The unimaginable joy in such an industry is when someone is reunited with an old friend after many years. This is the exact joy that actor Boman Irani experienced recently when he ran into a photographer friend of his, Vikram Pathak, after 24 years. The two crossed paths in New York City where they agreed to work on a photoshoot together. Boman Irani shared pictures of the photoshoot on his Instagram account and they are a delightful sight. In his post, Boman Irani admitted that he agreed to Vikram’s offer for a photoshoot very casually but his friend had punctually arrived at his hotel room very early in the morning.
We’ve come full circle with this amazing shoot. @vikrampathak and I. He assisted me 24 years ago during my photography days and then he moved to the USA 20 year ago. During my last visit to New York City, I bumped into this amazingly talented gentleman and he suggested that we should do a photoshoot together. For old times sakes. Over a drink, I casually said okay and agreed to a time. 5:30 in the morning, my hotel room door knocks, and boom. There he was. Vikram!!!!!!! It was such a fun shoot. So so so proud of you. Wish you the best always. #PhotoShoot #VikramPathak #FunShoot #NYC #NewYorkCity #PicOfTheDay
Boman Irani started working as a waiter at the Taj Mahal Palace and using the tips that he received, he bought himself a camera. He would take pictures of school sports matches and sell them for a small amount of money. Although this worked well for him at first, he eventually tried to get into taking photos for world boxing championships. His talent in photography was noticed by his superiors as his ways of clicking pictures were unique. It was during this time that he met and became good friends with Vikram Pathak. After a few years, Vikram Pathak left for the United States.
Boman Irani began his acting career through theatre and had his major breakthrough after playing in 2003’s Munna Bhai MBBS. He received several IIFA awards for his role in the sequel and won a Filmfare for his role in 3 Idiots. Recently, Boman Irani started his own production house called Irani Movietone. His upcoming films include Drive, Made in China, Kaappaan and Housefull 4.Read More