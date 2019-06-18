Antara Kashyap June 18 2019, 8.28 pm June 18 2019, 8.28 pm

The India vs Pakistan match held on Sunday was an extravagant affair as it pitched the arch-rivals on the field together. Many celebrities flew to Manchester to watch the match live and support their country. Actor Boman Irani was also one of the celebrity spectators. He took to Instagram to talk about his experience of not only watching the season's most anticipated match but also meeting people he admired. Boman Irani was hosted by former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer, who was Irani's boyhood hero.

Irani wrote a heartfelt post describing his excitement about the match. He also met several other veteran players and experts in the field of cricket. He met former English cricket player Paul Allot who played the 1983 semifinals against India. He also met former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq. Apart from former cricketers he also clicked pictures with MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. Boman Irani being the appreciative person he is, took a selfie with Sachin Tendulkar super-fan Sudhir Kumar and a fan who wore a half-and-half India-Pakistan jersey to the game.

Check out Boman Irani's heartwarming post that makes us wish we were there too:

The Munnabhai MBBS actor also posted two more pictures posing with the stadium at the background. He also came up with his own hashtag, #Poje as he posted about the World Cup.