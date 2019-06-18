The India vs Pakistan match held on Sunday was an extravagant affair as it pitched the arch-rivals on the field together. Many celebrities flew to Manchester to watch the match live and support their country. Actor Boman Irani was also one of the celebrity spectators. He took to Instagram to talk about his experience of not only watching the season's most anticipated match but also meeting people he admired. Boman Irani was hosted by former Indian wicketkeeper Farokh Engineer, who was Irani's boyhood hero.
Irani wrote a heartfelt post describing his excitement about the match. He also met several other veteran players and experts in the field of cricket. He met former English cricket player Paul Allot who played the 1983 semifinals against India. He also met former Pakistani cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq. Apart from former cricketers he also clicked pictures with MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni and Ranveer Singh's father Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. Boman Irani being the appreciative person he is, took a selfie with Sachin Tendulkar super-fan Sudhir Kumar and a fan who wore a half-and-half India-Pakistan jersey to the game.
Check out Boman Irani's heartwarming post that makes us wish we were there too:
Can’t believe I flew right back to England in a matter of days for the big one - #IndiaVsPak. I was like an excited little boy to witness it live and be hosted by the legend himself - Farokh Engineer. One of the finest wicket keeper batsmen the world has ever seen. What a privilege is is to meet your boyhood hero. Here are some of the #Poje moments between the match with the most amazing people I got to meet. Former English Cricketer - Paul Allot(83 semifinal player) Former Pakistani Cricketer - Saqlain Mushtaq Mrs Purnima Dalal - Someone who has been watching cricket since she was 18. What great spirit for the game and life she has. Mrs Ruchi Ghanashyam, Indian High Commissioner The lovely @sakshisingh_r Father of the talent house @ranveersingh : Jagjit Singh Bhavnani The extremely talented @adilray (citizen khan) #SuperFan Sudhir Kumar And last but not the least, before the match I met this lovely lady wearing a half and half jersey of India and Pakistan 🙏🏻 Well Played Boys. #TeamIndia. (2/3) #TeamIndia #IndiaVsPak #GoodTimes #England #CWC19
The Munnabhai MBBS actor also posted two more pictures posing with the stadium at the background. He also came up with his own hashtag, #Poje as he posted about the World Cup.
#Poje No 2 @ #IndiaVsPak Well Played Boys. #TeamIndia. (3/3) #TeamIndia #IndiaVsPak #GoodTimes #England #CWC19
The actor who was last seen in PM Narendra Modi recently launched his own production company called Irani Movietone. The event was graced by Amitabh Bachchan and Oscar-winning screenplay writer Alex Dinelaris Jr. Boman Irani will next be seen in Made in Chinna starring Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy.Read More