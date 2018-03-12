Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor head to Haridwar for conducting prayers for Sridevi

Anil and Boney Kapoor were spotted at Mumbai airport en route to Haridwar. This is the 13th day since the passing of Sridevi. Along with Sridevi’s close friend Manish Malhotra, they performed the last rites at the VIP Ghat.

Uttarakhand: 'Asthi Visarjan' of #Sridevi was performed by Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amar Singh and other family members at the VIP ghat in Haridwar. pic.twitter.com/s5pkRIviZ3 — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2018

Boney Kapoor along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi had earlier gone to Rameshwaram to immerse Sridevi’s ashes. Following the Haridwar visit, the family is expected to go to Sridevi’s hometown in Chennai for a prayer meet on Sunday.

The Kapoor family went through a tragic phase following Sridevi’s death. Boney Kapoor was devastated and his brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor were all by his side all the time.