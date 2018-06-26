Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi celebrate Arjun Kapoor’s birthday the actor’s residence

Arjun Kapoor returned from Bangkok last night after attending IIFA. On his Instagram, Arjun was giving us all the updates from there. Well, the actor celebrates his 33rd birthday today, and last night he had his family by his side as he ringed in the new year. We got our hands on the pictures from the actor’s birthday celebration last night.

Arjun’s father Boney Kapoor and sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at the actor’s residence. They were there to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. We wonder if this was a surprise that Boney, Janhvi and Khushi gave him.

After Sridevi’s demise, Arjun turned into a supportive brother to Janhvi and Khushi and they are now giving us some family goals.

Arjun, the birthday boy, came out to pose for the shutterbugs and looked dashing as always.

Talking about his movies, Arjun will next be seen in Namaste England. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra and is slated to release on Dussehra this year. He will also be seen with Parineeti in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar which will release in March next year. Arjun has also signed Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat. It will be for the first time when we will get to see him in a period-drama. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.