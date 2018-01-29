Boney Kapoor: Janhvi will not ape her mother, Sridevi

As Dhadak, Bollywood’s remake of the Marathi movie Sairat, is slowly inching towards completion, anticipation to watch Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor on the silver screen is increasing. However, father Boney Kapoor is confident that his daughter will not try to ape her mother, veteran actress Sridevi. He is certain that Janhvi will carve out her own individuality.

Talking about Janhvi’s preparation for the movie, Boney said, “Janhvi has her own individuality. Fortunately, she is not trying to be (like) her mom. She is trying to be herself which is good. She (Sridevi) has been an iconic figure so more so being her daughter why should Janhvi ape her.”

Confident that his daughter will be able to carve out her own individuality, Boney said, “If she has to make a mark she should be her own individual self and do things that create your own identity. She is sensible and intelligent girl. She is hardworking, sincere towards her work and she will create a niche for herself.”

Boney said that the shooting for Dhadak is going well. “I was in Udaipur for a day and it’s going pretty well. She was filming a song and it looked fantastic. I have also seen the stills and pictures. They look good,” he said.

Boney is busy preparing for the sequel of No Entry. The sequel of the 2005-hit will feature Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan, however, Salman Khan is also rumoured to be included in the lead. Boney didn’t want to make any comment on the cast. “I know it (sequel) has been announced for a long time. I don’t want to comment on the star cast. All I can say is that the film will be made sooner than later,” he said.