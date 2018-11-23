Boney Kapoor on his kids bonding post Sridevi's death: It was like a balming effect after the tragedy

Bollywood producer, Boney Kapoor is yet to move on from his most severe loss. The producer recently lost his wife, one of the most beautiful and iconic Bollywood actresses, Sridevi. We all know the kind of love and respect the couple had for each other, they were undoubtedly inseparable.

That phase of his life was the toughest but if there was one person who stood rock solid behind Boney, it was his son from his first marriage, Arjun Kapoor. Prior to this, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor didn’t get along because of Boney’s marriage to Sridevi.

However, after the sad demise of Sridevi, Boney along with Janhvi and Khushi got an immense amount of support from both Arjun and Anshula and ever since then, the step-siblings have bonded extremely well. Recently, Boney and Janhvi were present at the IFFI, Goa and while interacting with the media, Boney Kapoor couldn’t hold on to his tears.

The producer was asked on his four kids bonding so well to which he broke down and said, “I was going through a phase where I didn’t know what was happening and the children coming together gave me a lot of strength to cope up with the situation we were facing. I couldn’t have asked for more. For a parent, children come first and seeing all my 4 children together was….kind of a balming effect after the tragedy.”

We hope this bond gets even stronger!