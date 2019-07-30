Rushabh Dhruv July 30 2019, 10.00 pm July 30 2019, 10.00 pm

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made everyone's heartbeat go Dhadak with a lot of zingaat, thanks to their debut film. The movie which paved its smooth entry into Bollywood even had a stronghold of itself at the box office. While Janhvi and Ishaan's on-screen chemistry was loved by all, their off-screen camaraderie is also talked about. From movie dates to workout, these two spend a lot of time together. With this, their constant public appearances have time and again sparked rumours about the two having an affair. However, the two stars have denied the same gossip several times. Now, Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor has reacted to the actress' romance rumours with Ishaan.

While talking to India Today, Boney Kapoor was quizzed about his daughter's love life. He said, "Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan." Looks like daddy does not want to say much here.

Reports were also doing the rounds that Ishaan and Janhvi are roped in for the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, but later filmmaker Karan Johar squashed the gossip through a tweet.

All the best and big success to the team of #DearComradeOnJuly26th ! Also a CLARIFICATION! No lead actors have been considered or approached for the film as yet! The planning for this lovely film is underway! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 25, 2019