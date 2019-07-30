Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter made everyone's heartbeat go Dhadak with a lot of zingaat, thanks to their debut film. The movie which paved its smooth entry into Bollywood even had a stronghold of itself at the box office. While Janhvi and Ishaan's on-screen chemistry was loved by all, their off-screen camaraderie is also talked about. From movie dates to workout, these two spend a lot of time together. With this, their constant public appearances have time and again sparked rumours about the two having an affair. However, the two stars have denied the same gossip several times. Now, Janhvi's father Boney Kapoor has reacted to the actress' romance rumours with Ishaan.
While talking to India Today, Boney Kapoor was quizzed about his daughter's love life. He said, "Yes, Ishaan and Janhvi have done a movie together and they must have become friends. I respect my daughter and her friendship with Ishaan." Looks like daddy does not want to say much here.
Reports were also doing the rounds that Ishaan and Janhvi are roped in for the Hindi remake of Dear Comrade, but later filmmaker Karan Johar squashed the gossip through a tweet.
Earlier in an interview with IANS, Ishaan explained how his life changed after Dhadak. "
The film brought a positive change in my life by bringing me together with some very special people,"
Ishaan told the portal.
"As for my professional life, more people have seen my work and hopefully that will have a positive effect on the opportunities I receive in the future," he added. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak made it to the silver screens on 20 July 2018.Read More