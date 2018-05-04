Boney Kapoor shares his moment of pride after accepting Sridevi's National Award

Late actress Sridevi was awarded the prestigious National Film Award, for which the ceremony took place in the capital on Thursday. Her husband Boney Kapoor, along with daughters Janhvi and Khushi, graced the occasion and received the award from President Ram Nath Kovind on her behalf. Boney Kapoor took to Twitter to share his moment of pride, from Sridevi’s Twitter account. He posted an image of her certificate and the medal bestowed on Sridevi.

Sridevi was awarded Best Actress for her powerful role in her last film Mom. The 2017 released crime thriller also stars Nawauddin Siddiqui, Akshaye Khanna and Pakistani actress Sajal Ali. Sridevi played the role of a step-mother in the film who seeks revenge, with the help of a detective (played by Nawauddin Siddiqui), for her step-daughter’s brutal gang rape.

To mark the special day, Janhvi Kapoor chose to wear her mother’s saree to the awards ceremony. She looked lovely in the ivory and pink saree, by keeping it simple with minimal makeup. Her father Boney Kapoor dressed in a formal dark blue suit and Khushi in a multicoloured skirt with a baby pink half-saree. The three stopped and posed for the fans post the ceremony.

The 65th National Film Awards which was held at the Vigyan Bhavan, was in the middle of a controversy when several award recipients protested and threatened to boycott the event. The commotion was created when the news broke out that the President was available to hand our awards to just 11 awardees due to his busy schedule. Over 50 chairs seats were vacant as the upset winners skipped the ceremony.