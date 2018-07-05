Boney Kapoor takes the Mumbai metro, much to the amusement of onlookers!

It’s quite an uncommon phenomena to see a celebrity opting for a public mode of transport in the wee hours of the morning. But then, we also have some celebs who don’t shy away from doing the usual things on a busy day oblivious to their surroundings.

The latest example being film producer Boney Kapoor. The man who is a recluse and usually travels in his own car decided to take the Mumbai metro this morning. The heavy traffic in the city forced him to do so, but without blinking an eye, or without being conscious about the janta, he got down of his luxury car and took the escalator to the metro.

Our shutterbugs spotted him speaking on phone, wearing a blue hoodie with blue jogging pants walking casually to the station and he even looked straight into the camera. Not for once did he show any discomfort while getting clicked in a public space.

When we talk of celebrities in general, we don’t think anybody could think of taking a metro to avoid getting stuck in the traffic. But, here comes a man who sets an example in his own sweet way and we think it’s pretty cool.